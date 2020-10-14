1/2
Gerald Ross Grana
1943 - 2020
Gerald "Jerry" Ross Grana, 76, of Winthrop Harbor, IL passed away unexpectedly on October 9, 2020.

He was born October 31, 1943 in Waukegan, IL. He was preceded in death by his parents, Ross and Johanna Grana, and siblings, Geraldine, Suzanne and Dave. He is survived by his loving wife of nearly 50 years, Jacquelyn Grana, his five children, Shelly (Jason) Adams, Jerry (Cynthia) Grana, Steven (Jillian) Grana, Garrett (Fabiola) Grana, Shannon (Chad) Spandet, and 11 grandchildren, his three siblings, John (Joyce) Grana, Carol (Rich) Miller and Dan (Joan) Kuhl, as well as his nieces and nephews.

Jerry loved his family and spending time with them is what he cherished most. He was a friend to many, both near and far. He was a devoted Catholic, always willing to lend a helping hand and was passionate about his crossword puzzles and gardens. Throughout his life, he was a barber, served in the U.S. Army, and retired from Chrysler after 32 years of service. Post retirement, he continued as a barber and assisted his nephew, Jonathan (Lauren) Grana at their EZ Haul business searching for treasures.

Visitation will be held at Peterson & Patch Funeral Home in Waukegan, IL on October 15, 2020 from 5:30pm – 8pm. A private mass will take place. In lieu of flowers, donations can be sent to Our Lady of Humility for the food pantry, Helping Hands, or to support families in need.

Please sign our online guestbook at www.waukeganfunerals.com



Published in News Sun from Oct. 14 to Oct. 15, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
15
Visitation
05:30 - 08:00 PM
Peterson & Patch Funeral Home
Funeral services provided by
Peterson & Patch Funeral Home
408 North Sheridan Road
Waukegan, IL 60085
(847) 623-0495
