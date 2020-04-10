Home

Gerald W. Adams


1934 - 2020
Gerald W. Adams Obituary
Gerald (Jerry) W. Adams, 85, of Waukegan, IL passed away on April 3, 2020 at the Terrace Nursing Home in Waukegan. He was born on September 4, 1934 in Waukegan where he was a lifelong resident. Gerald had been employed at Johnson Motors for 20 years and was a member of the Moose Lodge # 706. He is survived by his sister; Sharon Ashley of Waukegan, and his brother; Lee (Beverley) Adams of Cedar Springs, MI, two nephews; Troy Ashley of Waukegan, and Michael (Jill) Adams of Kentwood, MI, one niece; Kristine (Tony) Paull of Grand Rapids, MI, a great nephew; MJ Adams and a great niece; McKenzie Adams. Christian burial service was private at Ascension Cemetery in Libertyville, IL. A Memorial Mass will take place at a later date. Bradley Funeral Home is serving the family. Please sign our online guest book at: www.bradleyfhnorthchicago.com
Published in the Lake County News Sun on Apr. 10, 2020
