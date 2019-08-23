Lake County News Sun Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Bradshaw & Range Funeral Home PC
2513 Dugdale Road
Waukegan, IL 60085
847 662 3553
Visitation
Monday, Aug. 26, 2019
9:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Trinity AME Church
210 South Avenue
Waukegan, IL
View Map
Celebration of Life
Monday, Aug. 26, 2019
11:00 AM
Trinity AME Church
210 South Avenue
Waukegan, IL
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Geraldine Stewart
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Geraldine Lovie Stewart


1928 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Geraldine Lovie Stewart Obituary
Geraldine Lovie Stewart was born in Chicago, Illinois on June 24,1928. She graduated with a Bachelor of Arts Degree in Education from Lincoln University (Jefferson City, Missouri), where she became a member of Delta Sigma Theta Sorority in 1951 and met her husband to be, Kenneth (Laddie) Stewart who preceded her in death.

Gerry was employed as an educational therapist for the Veterans Administration Medical Center and she worked for the United States Government for over thirty years. Gerry united with Trinity AME Church in Waukegan, Illinois in 1987 where she served faithfully.

Gerry is survived by her children, Michael Stewart (Pamela) and Carol Stewart; three adult grandchildren-Bryan (Mishalena), Brittini and Brandon; two great-grandchildren, Amaree and Laila; and other family and friends.

A Celebration of Her Life Service will be held at 11:00 A.M., Monday, August 26, 2019 at the Trinity AME Church, 210 South Avenue, Waukegan, IL. Pastor Janice Brazil Cummings, Officiating. Entombment will be at Mt. Olivet Memorial Park Cemetery, Zion, IL. Visitation will begin at 9:00 A.M. In lieu of flowers please donations may be given to: Trinity AME Church, 210 South Avenue, Waukegan, IL 60085 and/or Scholarship Fund of Delta Sigma Theta Sorority, Inc. (Waukegan Alumnae Chapter) PO Box 972, Waukegan, IL and/or Kenneth Stewart Scholarship Fund (Rho Tau Chapter) of Omega Psi Phi Fraternity, C/O PO box 252, Gurnee, IL 60031. Arrangements by Bradshaw & Range Funeral Home, 2513 W. Dugdale Road, Waukegan, IL 847-662-3553. Please sign guestbook at

www.bradshaw-range.com
Published in the Lake County News Sun from Aug. 23 to Aug. 24, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Geraldine's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Bradshaw & Range Funeral Home PC
Download Now