Geraldine Lovie Stewart was born in Chicago, Illinois on June 24,1928. She graduated with a Bachelor of Arts Degree in Education from Lincoln University (Jefferson City, Missouri), where she became a member of Delta Sigma Theta Sorority in 1951 and met her husband to be, Kenneth (Laddie) Stewart who preceded her in death.
Gerry was employed as an educational therapist for the Veterans Administration Medical Center and she worked for the United States Government for over thirty years. Gerry united with Trinity AME Church in Waukegan, Illinois in 1987 where she served faithfully.
Gerry is survived by her children, Michael Stewart (Pamela) and Carol Stewart; three adult grandchildren-Bryan (Mishalena), Brittini and Brandon; two great-grandchildren, Amaree and Laila; and other family and friends.
A Celebration of Her Life Service will be held at 11:00 A.M., Monday, August 26, 2019 at the Trinity AME Church, 210 South Avenue, Waukegan, IL. Pastor Janice Brazil Cummings, Officiating. Entombment will be at Mt. Olivet Memorial Park Cemetery, Zion, IL. Visitation will begin at 9:00 A.M. In lieu of flowers please donations may be given to: Trinity AME Church, 210 South Avenue, Waukegan, IL 60085 and/or Scholarship Fund of Delta Sigma Theta Sorority, Inc. (Waukegan Alumnae Chapter) PO Box 972, Waukegan, IL and/or Kenneth Stewart Scholarship Fund (Rho Tau Chapter) of Omega Psi Phi Fraternity, C/O PO box 252, Gurnee, IL 60031. Arrangements by Bradshaw & Range Funeral Home, 2513 W. Dugdale Road, Waukegan, IL 847-662-3553. Please sign guestbook at
www.bradshaw-range.com
Published in the Lake County News Sun from Aug. 23 to Aug. 24, 2019