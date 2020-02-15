Home

Gerda Evert


1942 - 2020
Gerda Evert Obituary
Gerda Evert, (nee Schneider) age 77, passed away on Tuesday, January 28, 2020. She was born to the late Wilhelm Schneider and Karoline (nee Braun) Schneider on March 29, 1942 in Wissen, Germany.

Gerda moved to Lake Forest, IL where she met and married her husband Thomas Evert. They lived in Lake Bluff, IL for many years where they raised their children. Then, they moved to Montana where she and her husband enjoyed the outdoors, close friends, and the many animals and birds that visited. Gerda loved to cook and enjoyed entertaining her friends and family. She was an avid gardener, volunteered for various organizations, cared deeply for animals and donated to the local shelters.

Gerda is survived by her husband Thomas Evert of 58 years; her son Michael Evert (Susan); her daughter Karen Evert; her beloved grand-dog, Fred; and number of close friends.

She was preceded in death by sister Helene Marriott (nee Schneider); brother Walter Langenbach; and step-father Emil Langenbach.

Gerda held a special place in her heart for animals and recognized the benefits that animals and humans provide for one another. In lieu of flowers, donations would be appreciated in her name to any one of the following: Guiding Eyes for the Blind, Canine Companions for Independence or Therapy Dogs International.

Inurnment will be private. Funeral Arrangements entrusted to Northern Illinois Funeral Services, Inc. 847-833-2928.
Published in the Lake County News Sun on Feb. 15, 2020
