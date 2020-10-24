Gilberte R. Stoddard was born in Fall River, Massachusetts in 1922. The daughter of Alma and Adelard Chagnon. "Gilly" as she has been known for many years, was named after her Grandfather Gilbert who had passed away prior to her birth.
Gilly taught millinery designing in various adult education programs in high schools. She also directed a woman's glee club named the "Melodears" in the Wildwood and Grayslake areas. Gilly was invited to many women's groups in the nation to share Biblical studies, and studied for fourteen years until she was ordained Pastor of the Word of Faith Community Chapel in Libertyville, Illinois. Gilberte was a founder, Bible teacher, organist and Pastor of Word of Faith.
Gilly was preceded in death by her beloved husband of 72 years, Bud. Also preceding her were her parents, three brothers, and eldest daughter. Survivors include three daughters and their spouses, ten grandchildren and their spouses, and eighteen great-grandchildren.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be sent to Star Hospice, 1790 Nations Drive, Suite 205, Gurnee IL 60031 (website: Hospice.foundation@lhcgroup.com for online donations).
Due to Covid19 the family is having private services.
