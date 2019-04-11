Home

Glen Braden Obituary
Glen proudly served his country in the United States Navy for 26 years, serving in the Vietnam and Korean War, where he received the Silver Star. After retiring from the Navy he went to work for the Post Office as an Inspector for 26 years. He was a member of the Moose and VFW in Gurnee, Illinois.Glen and Lois enjoyed being snow birds down in Ft. Myers for 23 years, traveling in their RV, boating, camping, fishing and just spending time with family and friends.Glen leaves behind to cherish his memory his wife, Lois R. (Holsapple) Braden; four children, Carl Braden, John Braden, Cheryl Griffen and Glen Allen Braden; step-daughter, Robin Braden; two grandchildren and several great grandchildren.He was preceded in death by his step-son, Richard Braden in 2013 and brother, William Braden.Funeral services will be conducted at 1:00 p.m. on Friday, April 12 at Warren Funeral and Cemetery, 1475 N. Cemetery Road, Gurnee, Illinois, with visitation from 11:00 a.m. until the time of the service. Burial will be at Warren Cemetery, Gurnee Illinois, with full military honors.In lieu of flowers the family wishes for donations in Glen's name be made to the .Burial will be at Warren Cemetery.Warren Funeral Home is assisting the family.
Published in the Lake County News Sun on Apr. 11, 2019
