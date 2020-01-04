Home

Congdon & Company Funeral Directors Ltd
3012 Sheridan Rd
Zion, IL 60099
(847) 746-1234
Visitation
Tuesday, Jan. 7, 2020
5:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Congdon Funeral Home
3012 Sheridan Road
Zion, IL
View Map
Glenda C. Miracle


1945 - 2020
Glenda C. Miracle Obituary
Glenda C. Miracle, 74, of Zion, Illinois, passed away January 1, 2020 at Vista East Hospital, Waukegan, Illinois. Glenda was born September 27, 1945 to Allard Elswick and Dallah Tackett in Virgie, Kentucky. She attended and graduated from Virgie High School. She married Herbert L. Miracle March 31, 1978, but was formerly married to Clarense Chaney in 1964. Glenda worked for many years at Zion Chamber of Commerce and was also a member of Mis-Shifts Car Club. Glenda is survived by her husband, Herbert L. Miracle; her son, Kevin C. Chaney; step-sons, Michael W. Miracle, and David L. Miracle; grandchildren, Nick, Alec & Hayley Miracle, Zach, Blaze & Ace Chaney, Aaden & Owen Grider; sister, Gloria Damron; step-sister, Imal Elswick; and many hosts of nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents, Allard & Dallah Elswick; an infant sister, Freda J. Elswick, brother, Daryl Elswick, and sister, Geneva Webb. A Visitation will be held Tuesday, January 7, 2020 from 5:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. at Congdon Funeral Home, 3012 Sheridan Road, Zion, Illinois 60099 and will be laid to rest in her hometown of Virgie, Kentucky. Please sign the online guestbook at www.congdonfuneralhome.com.
Published in the Lake County News Sun from Jan. 4 to Jan. 6, 2020
