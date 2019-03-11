Glenn "Butch" Geib, 77, of Beach Park, IL, died March 8, 2019 in Waukegan, IL. Butch was born October 30, 1941 in Arlington, MN to Clarence and Marjorie Geib. He married Verna Reed on June 27, 1963 in Waukegan, IL. Butch retired from the Beach Park School district. He was an avid Chicago sports fan, followed NASCAR, and enjoyed woodworking. His greatest joy in life was his wife and his family. He adored spending time with his grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Butch is survived by his loving wife of 56 years, Verna; their children, Lloyd Geib of California, and Cathy Geib of Beach Park; grandchildren, Danny (Katie) Biddle of Twin Lakes, WI, David (Mallory) Biddle of Lindenhurst, Maxwell (Whitney) Geib of Antioch, and Jacob Geib of Lake Villa; his beloved great-grandchildren, Payton and Makenzie Biddle, Lucas and Carter Biddle, and Scarlett and Ava Rose Geib; sister, Gloria Andrzejewski; brother, Wes (Cindy) Geib; and his cousins and nieces. He was preceded in death by his mother and father; son, Steven Geib; great-grandson, Logan Biddle; and a sister, LaVonne Phillips. A visitation will be held on Wednesday, March 13, 2019 from 5:00 until 8:00 p.m. at the Congdon Funeral Home, 3012 Sheridan Road, Zion. Interment will be private for the family. Please visit the online guest book at www.congdonfuneralhome.com. Published in the Lake County News Sun from Mar. 11 to Mar. 12, 2019