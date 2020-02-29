|
Glenn K. Seidenfeld Jr. was born in Red Bank, New Jersey and grew up in Waukegan, Illinois. He graduated from Northwestern University and the University Of Illinois College Of Law with a specialization in Banking, Corporate, Finance and Securities Law. He practiced law at the Securities and Exchange Commission in Washington, D.C. and at McDermott Will & Emery in Chicago. He served as the General Counsel for Bally Manufacturing Company for nine years until 1985. For the remainder of his career, Glenn was the Chief Executive Officer and Chairman of Catalina West Corporation which worked on casino and hotel projects as well as other investments. Glenn passed away on February 14 at the age of 76 in Los Angeles with his son at his side after a long illness. Glenn was married to Patricia O'Donnell Seidenfeld who preceded him in death in 1992. He is survived by his son, Glenn K. Seidenfeld III (Parastoo Barnajian), his grandchildren Talia and Adrian Seidenfeld and siblings, Dr. John (Mary Barad) Seidenfeld and Leah (Robert) Bailey. Memorial contributions may be made in his memory to the , . A Celebration of Life will be held in July for family and friends.
Published in the Lake County News Sun on Feb. 29, 2020