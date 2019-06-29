|
Glori Thibert died peacefully, at home surrounded by her family on 6-8-2019 in Lindenhurst at the age of 59, after a lengthy battle with cancer.
Glori is survived by her mother, Charolette Hitz, her sister Shari Sprague, her brothers Duane Hedrick and Tim Hedrick, her children Shari Lynn Hedrick and Patrica Rose Hall and her grandchildren. She is preceded in death by her father, Kenneth Hedrick and grandparents, Ethel and James Hardy.
She was born on July 19th Ottawa IL. She enjoyed and looked forward to family gatherings. She loved playing Bingo and was quite vocal while paying. She enjoyed taking care of people and loved her job as a home health care aid.
A memorial service is scheduled for July 2, 2019 at St. Paul the Apostle Church, Gurnee, at 4pm. Deacon Michael Penich will officiate the ceremony.
Published in the Lake County News Sun from June 29 to July 1, 2019