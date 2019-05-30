Gloria Estelle Shepard Parker, 89, of Waukegan, IL, passed away May 24, 2019 in Kenosha, WI. Gloria was born September 9, 1929 in New Orleans, LA. She attended the West Philadelphia School for girls. Gloria married her husband, Ronald, at Holy Ghost Catholic Church in New Orleans on January, 27, 1948. She moved to Chicago, IL, then to Antioch, IL, and eventually settled in Wadsworth, IL. Gloria worked as a supervisor and hiring manager for the U.S. Postal Service for 37 years; and was also a member of the N.A.P.S.- the National Alliance of Postal Supervisors and attended St. Patrick Catholic Church in Wadsworth, IL. She is preceded in death by her beloved husband, Ronald Willis Parker; son, Rudolph Parker; sister, Camille Shepard Jordan; and Daughter-In-Law, Mazie Buggs-Parker. Gloria is survived by her children, Ronald (Marli) Parker, Derrick (Janice) Parker, Daryl (Michele) Parker, Kevin (Jann) Parker, and Angela Sundberg; grandchildren, Katrina, Brandon, Katherine, Bradley, Jennifer, and Ryan; 6 great-grandchildren; cousins, Constance Johnson, Grace Barnes; niece, Phylis J. Kletke; nephew, Stanley Jordan; her dear friend and companion Cynthia Alston; and Doris Brazley, Erin Smith, Constance Earlita Johnson, David Barnes Jr., Brazley Barnes; and a host of others. Please sign the online guest book at www.CongdonFuneralHome.com. Published in the Lake County News Sun on May 30, 2019