Gloria R.Y. Nickelson Williams

Gloria R.Y. Nickelson Williams, 79, of Zion Illinois, passed away peacefully on April 13, 2019. She was born January 22, 1940 in Elgin, Illinois. She attended and graduated from the Elgin School of Beauty and was employed by Annie's Hair Design of Waukegan, Illinois. Gloria was a former co-owner of Belvidere Beauty. She was also a longtime member of The Christian Assembly of God Church. Gloria is survived by her children, Valerie (Joe) Mazurek of Kenosha, WI, Marcie (Cal) Wendrick of Richmond, VA, Spencer (Renee) Williams of Austin, TX; grandchildren, Steven (Ana) Herman, Justine Herman, Rachel Etlicher, Spencer Williams Jr., Samantha Williams; great-grandchildren, Nikole Herman, Amelie Herman, Riley Martens, Owen Baker, Charlotte-Lynn Beninato, and JayDee Beninato, and her brother, Harry Nickelson Jr. She is preceded in death by her parents. A visitation will be held Thursday, April 18th, 2019 from 5:00 p.m. until the time of service at 7:00 p.m. at Congdon Funeral Home, 3012 Sheridan Road, Zion Illinois 60099. Interment will follow Friday, April 19th, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. at Evergreen Cemetery in Barrington, Illinois. Please sign the online guest book at www.congdonfuneralhome.com.
Published in the Lake County News Sun from Apr. 15 to Apr. 17, 2019
