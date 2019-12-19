|
Grace Stephenson, 88, of Gurnee, Illinois, passed away peacefully to join her Lord and Savior Jesus Christ on December 16, surrounded by loved ones. Born to Kathern and Aloysius Smith of Chicago in 1931, she married Howard Stephenson in 1950. They lived in Chicago after Howard got out of the service, until 1955 when they moved to the suburbs. In the early 70s, they settled in Lake Villa where Grace became an active volunteer in VFW Post 4308. She also enjoyed a membership with the Historical Society, and was socially active in a number of nearby Senior Centers. Family was the most important thing in Grace's life. She is survived by six children: Donna Sundblad (Richard) of Calhoun, Georgia, Michelle Cox of Rathdrum, Idaho, Gail Russo of Union Grove, Wisconsin, Mark Stephenson of Ingleside, Illinois, Scott Stephenson of Kenosha, Wisconsin, Rene Fails (A.J.) of Cheyenne, Wyoming, and three siblings: Richard Smith (Char) of Spring Grove, Sandra Kahn (Art) of Homosassa, Florida, and Gloria Gustafson of Union Grove, Wisconsin. Grace was predeceased by her loving husband in 1997, her daughter Denise in 1955, daughter Mary Mitchell in 2010, and great-grandson Casey Cox in 2017. She is also survived by 12 grandchildren, and 10 great-grandchildren and numerous nieces and nephews. Preceding her death, Grace asked that her Memorial Service be held at the next family reunion in late June, early July (date to be determined) where family can celebrate her life. Donations can be made in Graces' name to the Lake Villa VFW Post 4308 130 Grand Ave, Lake Villa, IL 60046.
Published in the Lake County News Sun on Dec. 19, 2019