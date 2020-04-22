|
|
Gregg Moga MD, age 90 of Gurnee, IL died April 14, 2020. Born in Clarksburg, West Virginia on December 1, 1929. Predeceased by his parents, Gregory Moga Sr. and Lillian (Antrobius) Moga, and his first wife, Margaret (Sullivan) Moga. He is survived by his wife, Judith (Kaiser) Moga, his 2 step-children, his brothers Dr. Jerome Moga and Michael Moga SJ, and his 9 children, 17 grandchildren and 6 great-grandchildren. As an orthopedic surgeon working in Northeastern Illinois for over 40 years, he graduated from Loyola University Stritch School of Medicine in 1954, and served in the US Navy for 10 years, followed by private practice at Lake Forest Hospital, and then Gurnee VA Hospital. Internment is private.
Published in the Lake County News Sun on Apr. 22, 2020