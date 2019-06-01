Greg Skalla of Grayslake, IL passed away peacefully in his home Sunday May 19, 2019, surrounded by his family and friends. He was born March 27, 1953, in Waukegan, IL to Edward and Dorothy (Dow) Skalla, the second of four children. Greg went to Mother of God Grade School in Waukegan, IL., graduated from North Chicago High School in 1971, and later attended CLC to train as a HVAC Tech. He was an altar boy, paperboy, caddie, steelworker, HVAC Tech, and later a Systems Control Specialist with Siemens Corp., where he loved his work and career. But most of all, Greg was a loving and dedicated husband to the love of his life, Toni. He was a great brother and wonderful friend who loved his music, (playing his guitar and piano and most recently, accordion), snowmobiling, going up north, playing golf and skiing. His calm and unassuming nature endeared him to being simply, a "great guy", who will be forever missed. Greg was preceded in death by his parents and sister Patricia (Wayne) Shrofe. He is survived by his devoted wife, Toni, brother Don Skalla, Williams Bay, WI, sister Mary-Jo (Gary) Loizzo, Grayslake, IL, his nephew David and nieces Nicole and Danielle. Visitation is from 4-8 Pm Wednesday June 5, 2019 at the Kristan Funeral Home PC 219 West Maple Ave. (2 blocks west of Rt. 45 on Rt. 176) Mundelein with his memorial service beginning at 7 PM. Graveside service is 10 AM Thursday at Highland Memorial Park, Libertyville. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made on Greg's behalf to the at . For information and guest book visit www.kristanfuneralhome.com or call 847-566-8020. Published in the Lake County News Sun on June 1, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary