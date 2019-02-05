Hadley G. Bostic, 77 of Waukegan, Illinois passed away peacefully on January 31, 2019 with his family by his side. He fought a courageous 5-month battle with cancer. Hadley was born in Dickinson County Virginia. He was the son of the late Basil & Maxie Duty Bostic. He was a proud Army Veteran where he spent over 2 years stationed in Germany. In 1963, he met and married the love of his life, Thelma Foster, she preceded him in death in 2014 after 51 years of marriage. He leaves to cherish his memory one daughter, Pam (Tom) Berzin of Wadsworth, Illinois, one son, Glenn Bostic of Waukegan, Illinois, 3 granddaughters whom he adored, Jennifer, Rachel & Nicole Berzin, 2 sisters, Shirley (Virgil) Peoples of Hamilton, Alabama and Wanda Stacey of Paynesville, West Virginia, 1 sister-in-law Eula Stiltner of Grundy, Virginia, 1 brother-in-law Irvin (Ruth) Foster of Fox Lake, IL and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. He also leaves a special group of friends from the Waukegan Field House where he walked every morning. Hadley was preceded in death by his wife, Thelma, 2 brothers, Willard and Hurlis Bostic and one granddaughter, Paige Lynn Berzin.Hadley always had a smile on his face and a kind word for everyone, he will be deeply missed by his family and friends. Funeral services with Military Honors will be held at the Grundy Funeral Home in Grundy Virginia. Published in the Lake County News Sun on Feb. 5, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary