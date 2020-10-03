1/1
Harold Edward Emerson
1931 - 2020
Harold E. Emerson, born 8/29/1931 in Vina, Alabama to Thomas and Gertrude (Brown) Emerson. Harold entered eternal life on 9/19/2020 in Waukegan, Illinois.

Harold served in the Army during the Korean War. He moved North and found work at Johns-Manville (Illinois). He then moved back to Hamilton, Alabama where he worked at Buccaneer Mobile Homes.

Harold returned to Illinois in 2007 to be closer to his family. He leaves behind to cherish his memory daughters: Doris Marcinkus and Sheila (David) Pfeifer; grandchildren: Megan (Steven) Daniszewski, Bethany Sorensen (Johnny Shaw), Tony Marcinkus (Danielle Ward), and Todd (Pattie) Sorensen; great grandchildren: Kyla Marcinkus, Nielli Sorensen, MaKenzie Carey, Allyson Gross, and Reid Marcinkus.

Harold is survived by siblings: Jewel Shotts and Archie Emerson. He is preceded in death by his parents: Thomas and Gertrude (Brown) Emerson, and siblings: Ruth, Rubie, Herbert, Nello and Johnny.

Harold was a kind, honest and gentle man who worked hard all of his life. In his younger days, he was an avid bowler and spent most of his free time singing at area churches and revivals. He enjoyed watching baseball games and gospel/country music shows. He lived a life of service to God, and he went out of his way to lend a helping hand whenever he could.

A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. Memorials in Harold's honor can be made to Special Education District of Lake County (SEDOL) Foundation, 18160 W. Gages Lake Road, Gages Lake, IL 60030.


Published in News Sun on Oct. 3, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

1 entry
September 30, 2020
My condolences to the family . May you find comfort in your treasured memories
and Gods promise to return our loved ones . 1st Thessalonians 4 : 13 & 14 .
