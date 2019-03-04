Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Harold Cowley
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Harold T. Cowley

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Harold T. Cowley Obituary
Harold T. Cowley born January 25, 1926 in North Chicago, Illinois. Harold died on February 24, 2019 at age 93. He was married to Helen for 52 years. He is survived by his two sons Douglas (Nancy) and James (Rosemary), two grandsons Kevin (Katherine) and Michael (Deanne) and five great grandchildren. Harold served in the Navy during World War II in the South Pacific. He worked more than 30 years as a School Business Manager for School Districts in Highwood and Highland Park. An avid golfer he enjoyed playing at Deerpath Golf Course and Crescent Oaks County Club in Tarpons Springs, FL.
Published in the Lake County News Sun from Mar. 4 to Mar. 5, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.