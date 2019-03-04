Home

Harold Cowley
Harold T. Cowley


1926 - 2019
Harold T. Cowley Obituary
Harold T. Cowley born January 25, 1926 in North Chicago, Illinois. Harold died on February 24, 2019 at age 93. He was married to Helen for 52 years. He is survived by his two sons Douglas (Nancy) and James (Rosemary), two grandsons Kevin (Katherine) and Michael (Deanne) and five great grandchildren. Harold served in the Navy during World War II in the South Pacific. He worked more than 30 years as a School Business Manager for School Districts in Highwood and Highland Park. An avid golfer he enjoyed playing at Deerpath Golf Course and Crescent Oaks County Club in Tarpons Springs, FL.
Published in the Lake County News Sun from Mar. 4 to Mar. 5, 2019
