Strang Funeral Chapel & Crematorium Ltd
410 E Belvidere Rd
Grayslake, IL 60030
(847) 223-8122
Visitation
Monday, Feb. 18, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Strang Funeral Chapel & Crematorium Ltd
410 E Belvidere Rd
Grayslake, IL 60030
Funeral service
Tuesday, Feb. 19, 2019
10:00 AM
Strang Funeral Chapel & Crematorium Ltd
410 E Belvidere Rd
Grayslake, IL 60030
Interment
Following Services
Warren Cemetery
Gurnee, IL
More Obituaries for Harriet Cord
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Harriet J. Cord


1940 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Harriet J. Cord Obituary
Harriet J. Cord, 78, a resident of Round Lake Beach, IL, passed away Wednesday, February 13, 2019, at her home. She was born December 29, 1940 in St. Louis, MO. Harriet enjoyed crafting, decorating, and dancing in her younger years. She loved flowers, dolphins, was known for her good cooking, and was a very hard worker. Harriet lived for her children and was known as "Mama Cakes" to any child that crossed her doorstep. Harriet is survived by her husband of 42 years, Ray Cord Sr., her children Leonard Halcom Jr., Katherine Raysby, Roy Cord, and Raymond Cord Jr., her grandchildren John (Nicole) Persinger, Kyle Halcom, Christy Lee, Arthur (Nicole Miller) Raysby, Andrea (Jeremie) Bartelt, and John (Amber Homuth) Schmit, her 17 great-grandchildren, her sisters Betty (Bill) Hurtz and Thelma Ruble, her first husband and lifelong friend Leonard Halcom Sr., and her dog Little Miss. She was preceded in death by her parents Jess and Margaret Elizabeth Smith. A visitation is scheduled for Monday, February 18, 2019 from 4:00pm until 8:00pm at Strang Funeral Chapel & Crematorium 410 E. Belvidere Rd. Grayslake, IL 60030. The funeral service is scheduled for Tuesday, February 19, 2019 at 10:00am at the funeral chapel. Interment will be held after the services at Warren Cemetery in Gurnee, IL. For more information please contact (847)223-8122 or log onto www.strangfuneral.org.
Published in the Lake County News Sun on Feb. 16, 2019
