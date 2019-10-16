Home

POWERED BY

Services
Congdon & Company Funeral Directors Ltd
3012 Sheridan Rd
Zion, IL 60099
(847) 746-1234
Visitation
Saturday, Oct. 19, 2019
9:30 AM - 11:00 AM
Congdon & Company Funeral Directors Ltd
3012 Sheridan Rd
Zion, IL 60099
View Map
Service
Saturday, Oct. 19, 2019
11:00 AM
Congdon & Company Funeral Directors Ltd
3012 Sheridan Rd
Zion, IL 60099
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Harriet Oestreich
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Harriet Rose Oestreich


1944 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Harriet Rose Oestreich Obituary
Harriet (née Moses) Oestreich, 75, of Winthrop Harbor, Illinois, passed away on October 9, 2019 peacefully at home surrounded by family. Harriet was born January 12, 1944 in Red Bay, Alabama. On October 14, 1972 she married the love of her life, Daniel Oestreich, in Waukegan, Illinois. She took great pride in being a homemaker. She had an intense love for her family as a devoted wife, mother, and grandmother. She is survived by the husband she adored, Daniel; the daughter she cherished deeply, Kimberly(Nicholas) Widener; and the granddaughter who was the light of her life, Karly. She was preceded in death by her loving parents, and several of her siblings. A Memorial Visitation will be held October 19, 2019 from 9:30 a.m. until the time of Service at 11:00 a.m. at Congdon Funeral Home, 3012 Sheridan Road, Illinois 60099. In lieu of flowers, a donation can be made in Harriet's name to the Leukemia Research Foundation. Please sign the online guestbook www.CongdonFuneralHome.com.
Published in the Lake County News Sun on Oct. 16, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Harriet's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Congdon & Company Funeral Directors Ltd
Download Now