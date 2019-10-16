|
|
Harriet (née Moses) Oestreich, 75, of Winthrop Harbor, Illinois, passed away on October 9, 2019 peacefully at home surrounded by family. Harriet was born January 12, 1944 in Red Bay, Alabama. On October 14, 1972 she married the love of her life, Daniel Oestreich, in Waukegan, Illinois. She took great pride in being a homemaker. She had an intense love for her family as a devoted wife, mother, and grandmother. She is survived by the husband she adored, Daniel; the daughter she cherished deeply, Kimberly(Nicholas) Widener; and the granddaughter who was the light of her life, Karly. She was preceded in death by her loving parents, and several of her siblings. A Memorial Visitation will be held October 19, 2019 from 9:30 a.m. until the time of Service at 11:00 a.m. at Congdon Funeral Home, 3012 Sheridan Road, Illinois 60099. In lieu of flowers, a donation can be made in Harriet's name to the Leukemia Research Foundation. Please sign the online guestbook www.CongdonFuneralHome.com.
Published in the Lake County News Sun on Oct. 16, 2019