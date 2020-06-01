Harry Irvin Boyer
1940 - 2020
Harry "Bud" Irvin Boyer, 80, of Waukegan passed away on Saturday, May 24, 2020 at Lake Forest Hospital.

He was born October 29, 1940 in Waukegan and remained a lifelong resident.

Harry was the owner and operator of Boyer's Excavating for many years and served in the United States Army during the Vietnam War.

He enjoyed hunting, fishing, trapping, and traveling out west to the desert. He touched the lives of many with his wit and his knack for telling stories from work, family and travels.

He is survived by his daughter, Wendy; grandchildren, Jimmy Solum of Waukegan, Maggie Solum of Springfield; sisters, Mary Jean Boyer of Zion, Joan (Louis Kopp) Boyer of Jeffersonville, Indiana; longtime companion, Beth Anderson, and by many aunts, uncles and cousins.

Harry is preceded in death by his parents, Bert and Grace (nee Throsel) Boyer.

Funeral services and interment will be private for the family.

Arrangements are under the direction of Peterson & Patch Funeral Home 408 N. Sheridan Rd. Waukegan. Please sign our online guestbook at www.waukeganfunerals.com.



Published in News Sun from Jun. 1 to Jun. 2, 2020.
