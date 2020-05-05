Harry Raymond Peterson, 87, from Gurnee, Illinois passed away on Thursday, April 30, 2020 at St. Francis Hospital, Evanston, Illinois. Harry was born on March 12, 1933 at Victory Hospital, Waukegan, Illinois.
Harry was a member of First Christian Church and Gurnee Community Church. He belonged to the Anchor & Ark Masonic Lodge. Harry was an Industrial Arts teacher for Waukegan Public Schools, Waukegan High School Auditorium Manager and IATSE Union Local 110 Movie theater projectionist.
Devoted Son of Raymond Clinton Peterson and Janet McLuckie Peterson; Older Brother of Bonnie Peterson Quedenfeld (Phil Quedenfeld); Beloved Husband of Magdalin List Peterson; Dedicated Dad of Douglas John Peterson (Marianela Abello Peterson), Raymond Bruce Peterson (Caroline Claffey Peterson), Brian Craig Peterson (Joanne Nickels Peterson); Loving Grandfather to Alexander Douglas Peterson (Tess Troha - Thompson), Mallory Jayne Peterson, Adam Blake Peterson, Brittany Peterson Nathan (Nicholas Nathan); Great-grandfather to Lily and Ryder Nathan; Uncle to Dan, Jill, and Jon Quedenfeld.
Due to the pandemic, funeral service is private. Gurnee Community Church minister will officiate.
Burial at North Shore Garden of Memories – Due to pandemic, burial is also private.
In lieu of flowers, donations or memorials to: American Heart Association or Alzheimer's Association.
Harry was a member of First Christian Church and Gurnee Community Church. He belonged to the Anchor & Ark Masonic Lodge. Harry was an Industrial Arts teacher for Waukegan Public Schools, Waukegan High School Auditorium Manager and IATSE Union Local 110 Movie theater projectionist.
Devoted Son of Raymond Clinton Peterson and Janet McLuckie Peterson; Older Brother of Bonnie Peterson Quedenfeld (Phil Quedenfeld); Beloved Husband of Magdalin List Peterson; Dedicated Dad of Douglas John Peterson (Marianela Abello Peterson), Raymond Bruce Peterson (Caroline Claffey Peterson), Brian Craig Peterson (Joanne Nickels Peterson); Loving Grandfather to Alexander Douglas Peterson (Tess Troha - Thompson), Mallory Jayne Peterson, Adam Blake Peterson, Brittany Peterson Nathan (Nicholas Nathan); Great-grandfather to Lily and Ryder Nathan; Uncle to Dan, Jill, and Jon Quedenfeld.
Due to the pandemic, funeral service is private. Gurnee Community Church minister will officiate.
Burial at North Shore Garden of Memories – Due to pandemic, burial is also private.
In lieu of flowers, donations or memorials to: American Heart Association or Alzheimer's Association.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in News Sun on May 5, 2020.