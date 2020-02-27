Home

Peterson & Patch Funeral Home
408 North Sheridan Road
Waukegan, IL 60085
(847) 623-0495
Visitation
Friday, Feb. 28, 2020
5:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Peterson & Patch Funeral Home
408 North Sheridan Road
Waukegan, IL 60085
Funeral service
Saturday, Feb. 29, 2020
10:00 AM
chapel in Northshore Garden of Memories Cemetery
1801 Greenbay Road
North Chicago, IL
Harvey LaVerne Benedict


1925 - 2020
Harvey LaVerne Benedict, 94 of Waukegan, passed away on February 24, 2020. Harvey was born in Tampa, Florida on December 29, 1925 to LaVerne Shephard and Elsie Louise Benedict (nee Zecetschke). He graduated from Waukegan Township Highschool in January of 1944. He was a proud WWII Marine and was honorably discharged in 1945 after a knee injury that interrupted his military service. He married his beloved wife, Nola Gene Benedict (nee Nielsen) on October 24, 1959. Together they moved to Waukegan in 1961 and have been life long area residents since. Harvey was a member of St. Paul's Lutheran Church and the American Legion. He worked for many years at Commonwealth Edison – Zion's nuclear power plant. He enjoyed working around the house, traveling and camping with his family throughout the states, and learning the family history and genealogy. You would often see Harvey delighted with an Italian beef sandwich from Portillo's and a nice hot cup of coffee. In his later years he enjoyed most his conversations with people - he was a friendly and tender-hearted soul who made many friends including those at Rolling Hills Manor in Zion. Harvey's sweet nature and kind smile will be dearly missed.

Harvey is survived by his spouse Nola Gene Benedict; their children Todd (Amy) Benedict, Lee (Jackie) Benedict and Lynnette (Rick) Adkins; grandchildren Evan (Morgan) Sims, Coulson (Taitum) Sims, Andrew Benedict and Jacob Benedict; his sister Marion Geib; and many nephews and nieces and their children. He is preceded in death by both parents, his sister Nancy Pataky, his brother-in-law Ralph Pataky, and his long-time friend and brother-in-law Victor Geib.

Harvey's visitation will be held on Friday, February 28, 2020 from 5:00 – 8:00 pm at Peterson & Patch Funeral Home, 408 N. Sheridan Road, Waukegan, IL 60085. Funeral service will be held on Saturday, February 29, 2020 at 10:00 am at the chapel in Northshore Garden of Memories Cemetery, 1801 Greenbay Road, North Chicago, IL 60064. For more information please call, 847-623-0495.
Published in the Lake County News Sun from Feb. 27 to Feb. 28, 2020
