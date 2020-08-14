1/1
Haydee Lopez "Heidi" Smith
1952 - 2020
Haydee "Heidi" Lopez Smith passed away peacefully August 8, 2020. She was born June 15, 1952 in Salt Lake City, Utah to Jorge and Mary Lopez. In 1962, she and her family moved to Illinois and settled in Waukegan where she resided most of her life.

Heidi was preceded in death by her parents and brothers Luis Robert Lopez and Gabriel Angel Lopez.

Heidi enjoyed music, playing games, family get-togethers and making memories with her children and grandchildren on countless adventures, both near and far.

Heidi will be lovingly remembered and sorely missed by her children Iris (Mike) Portzen, Elvia (Joel) Martinez and Jorge (Reyna) Martinez; grandchildren Reed, Jessica, Mariah, David, Gabriel, Jacqulyn, Angelo, Jorge Jr. and Heidi; great grandchildren Mackenzie, Aurora and Noah; brothers Jorge (Norma) Lopez, Victor (Linda) Lopez, Gilbert (Annette) Lopez and Pierre (Kathy) Lopez; sister Vionel (Mike) Nash, four aunts and many cousins, nephews, nieces and friends.

A memorial service will be held Saturday, August 22, 2020 at 1:30 pm Biblical Baptist Church 39236 N. Green Bay Rd. Beach Park, Illinois 60087.

Arrangements are under the care of Peterson & Patch Funeral Home 408 N. Sheridan Rd Waukegan. Please sign our online guestbook at www.waukeganfunerals.com.



Published in News Sun from Aug. 14 to Aug. 15, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
22
Memorial service
01:30 PM
Biblical Baptist Church
Funeral services provided by
Peterson & Patch Funeral Home
408 North Sheridan Road
Waukegan, IL 60085
(847) 623-0495
