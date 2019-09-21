|
Hazel Shanahan, 87 years old of Lake Villa, IL, passed away Thursday, September 12, 2019 at Advocate Condell Medical Center, Libertyville, IL. She was born November 2, 1931 in Chicago, IL, the daughter of the late Frank and Georgia (nèe Boyington) Christensen. On September 16, 1950, Hazel married James Shanahan in Chicago and he preceded her in death on September 11, 1989. Hazel was a member of St. Mark Lutheran Church, Lindenhurst and was a member of the Hastings Lake YMCA, where she was a leader of the Joint Effort Class. She worked for Abbott Laboratories for 26 years before retiring in 1994.
Hazel is survived by her sons, Mark, Randy (Peggy); her six grandchildren, John (Leah) Bullington, Kaileen (Robert) Royko, Meaghan (Matt) Gregg, Michael (Aubrey) Guthrie, Jennifer Guthrie, Erin Shanahan; her eight great-grandchildren, Lily, Nicholas, Emma, Rowan, Lucas, Julianne, Rhiana, Tyler; and her daughter-in-law, Sharon Shanahan and former daughter-in-law, Kathy Shanahan. In addition to her parents and her husband, Jim; she was preceded in death by her son, Kevin Shanahan; and her brothers, Tom, Frank, Alton, George, Rich, and Ken.
A Memorial Visitation will be held from 10:00 a.m. until 11:00 a.m. Friday, September 27, 2019 at St. Mark Lutheran Church, 1822 E. Grand Ave., Lindenhurst, IL 60046, with a Memorial Service commencing at 11:00 a.m. Interment is private. For additional information, call 847-395-4000. In lieu of flowers, donations are appreciated to St. Mark Lutheran Church, Lindenhurst. Please sign the online guestbook for Hazel at www.strangfh.com
Published in the Lake County News Sun on Sept. 21, 2019