Hazelene Williams Obituary
Hazelene Williams, 85, of Zion, IL, passed away on Tuesday, February 25, 2019. Hazelene was born May 10, 1933 in Halltown, AL. She loved reading, crocheting, sewing, knitting, cooking for her family and her church family. Hazelene is survived by her husband of 50 years, David Williams; daughter, Juanita (Thomas) Croft of St. Charles, IL; son, Danny Taylor of Zion, IL; grandchildren, Robert Taylor and Kirsten (Douglas) Steiner, both of Wisconsin; sisters, Virginia Lindsey of Hamilton, AL, Linda (Ken) Hanes of Coos Bay, OR; sister-in-laws, Reba Halcomb of Decatur, GA, Angela Halcomb of Baltimore, MD and Wynnojean Halcomb of Tuscumbia, AL; and many nieces, nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents, Karie and Maudie Halcomb; sister, Bobbie Ott; brothers, Tommy Halcomb, Jimmy Halcomb and Philip Halcomb; brothers-in-law, James Lindsey and Lawrence Ott; and nieces, Robin Patterson and Susan Lindsey. Visitation will be held on Friday, March 1, 2019 at Memorial United Methodist Church, 2935 Sheridan Rd., Zion, IL 60099 from 4:00 p.m. until 7:00 pm. Visitation will continue at the church on Saturday, March 2, 2019 at 9:00 a.m., Funeral Service beginning at 10:00 a.m. Please sign the online guest book at www.congdonfuneralhome.com.
Published in the Lake County News Sun on Feb. 28, 2019
