Hector Rodriguez-Cruz
1953 - 2020
Hector Rodriguez-Cruz, 67, of North Chicago, passed away on Sunday, May 10, 2020 at Advocate Condell Medical Center in Libertyville, IL.

He was born on February 23, 1953 to the late Jose and Maria (Cruz) Rodriguez in Ciales, Puerto Rico. On January 12, 1977, he married the love of his life, JoAnn Roses, in Waukegan, IL. Hector worked as a self-made mechanic who started out on old school Toyotas and later progressed to muscle cars - his favorite type of car. He was also well-known and loved around the neighborhood due to his daily walks.

Hector is survived by his wife, JoAnn; his children: Hector M. (Gloria) Rodriguez, David Rodriguez, Jacqueline (Vidal) Ruiz, and William Rodriguez; his grandchildren: Anthony, Yanicia, Angel, Anayeli, Jaslene, Jahaira, Zohaira and Yasaid; and his siblings: Jose L. Rodriguez, Antonia Rodriguez, Julio Rodriguez, Angel Rodriguez, Aida (Joe) Rodriguez, Carmen "Mita" (Wilson) Rivera, Maria "Milagro" (Luis) Dominguez, Edwin (Altagracia) Rodriguez, Olga Rodriguez, Mirna (Carlos) Reyes, Sara Rodriguez, Wilfredo (Gloria) Rodriguez, Eric (Maria) Rodriguez, Maribel Rodriguez; and numerous nieces, nephews and cousins.

He was preceded in death by his parents; his sister, Cruz Maria Flores; and his brother, Carlos Rodriguez.

Due to the Covid-19 Pandemic, a Memorial Service will be held when it is safe to do so.

Warren Funeral Home and Cemetery is assisting the family.



Published in News Sun on May 16, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Memorial service
