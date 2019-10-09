|
Henry "Bud" Lee Otterness, 86 years old of Antioch, IL, passed away on Sunday, October 6, 2019 in Union Grove, WI.
Henry served in the United States Marine Corps from 1952 until 1955, when he was honorably discharged. He went on to become an electrician and a member of IBEW Local No. 150. Bud enjoyed traveling and fishing. When the two came together, in places such as northern Wisconsin and Port Arkansas, TX, it was even better.
Henry is preceded in death by his wife, Ellen; parents, Henry and Martha Otterness; mother, Hazel Sunn; sisters, Joan Meller and Marlea Stefanski; and great-granddaughter, Kenzi.
Henry is survived by his children, Henry (Karen) Otterness, Kevin (Debbie) Otterness, Alicia (Lloyd) Mager, Leigh (Mike) Ugolini; his grandchildren, Ashlie (Eric), Amanda (Jeremy), Danielle (Jarrod), Katrina (Don), Kevin, Lauren, Grant, Matthew, Clint, Steven, and 10 great-grandchildren; his brothers, Donald (Linda) Otterness and Doug Otterness; his stepchildren, Kirsteen and James McDowell; mother of his children, Sandra Godshall; along with many loving care-givers of Geneva Crossings and the Union Grove Veterans Home.
A celebration of Henry's life will be held from 12:00 p.m. until 3:00 p.m. Thursday, October 10, 2019 at the Red Oak Restaurant, 4410- 200th Ave., Bristol, WI 53104. Please join us for some good food, drink, and memories – some of his favorite things. Arrangements were entrusted to the STRANG FUNERAL HOME OF ANTIOCH, 1055 Main St. Antioch, IL 60002. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in the memory of Bud to the Union Grove Veterans Home. Please sign the online guestbook for Bud at www.strangfh.com.
Published in the Lake County News Sun on Oct. 9, 2019