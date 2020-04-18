|
|
Herbert George Earl, 75 of Gurnee, passed away on Monday, April 13, 2020 at his home.
He was born on September 7, 1944 to the late Alfred and Mildred (Germann) Earl Sr. in Chicago. On October 7, 1967 he married the love of his life and high school sweetheart, Marian Esbrook, at Saint Joseph's Catholic Church in Round Lake, Illinois. She preceded him in death on October 27, 2016.
In high school, he excelled in football and baseball. Herb worked as an engineer for 30 years at MacLean-Fogg in Mundelein, Illinois. He coached youth baseball, volunteered with the Boy Scouts and was a member of Saint Paul the Apostle Catholic Church in Gurnee. In retirement he moved to Arizona, then Kentucky, before finally returning to Illinois. He enjoyed travelling with his wife and spending time with his many friends.
Herbert is survived by his son, Sean, sisters Sara and Sharon, and many nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his wife, his parents, brother Alfred "Mike" Jr., sisters Florence and Marilyn, brother-in-law Dempsey.
The family wishes to express their deep appreciation to the Doctors, nurses and staff of the Kellogg Cancer Center and NorthShore University Health for their exceptional and compassionate care.
A memorial service will be held at a future date.
Burial will be at Warren Cemetery.
Warren Funeral Home is assisting the family.
Published in the Lake County News Sun on Apr. 18, 2020