Herbert J. Pincombe Jr. of Wadsworth, IL. passed away peacefully at home April 24th 2019 surrounded by his family at his bedside. He was born Nov. 10 1927 to Herbert J. Pincombe Sr. and Bessie Pincombe in Bristol, Wis. Herbert married Winfred Pincombe (Kent) in June 22nd 1947 and moved back to Wadsworth, IL. He was well known for being an avid race horse owner and trainer to many Harness racing winners. He raced all over the country, winning several trophies and awards. He retired from working as an asphalt plant operator in 1994. Herbie is survived by his grandchildren Chad Pincombe (Candy), Kenneth Pincombe Jr. (Linda), Kristy Williams, and daughter in law Deborah Pincombe, many great grandchildren and great great grandchildren. He is proceeded in death by his wife Winifred "Dutch" Pincombe, and son Kenneth A Pincombe Sr. Herbert was a devoted husband, father and grandfather and great friend to many. As per his wishes, there will be no services. Published in the Lake County News Sun on May 4, 2019