1/
Hermela Garza de Garza
1932 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Hermela's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Hermela Garza de Garza went home to be with the Lord on Friday, September 11, 2020. She was born January 1, 1932, in Los Garza, Agualeguas , Nuevo Leon, Mexico and moved to Waukegan in 1972.

She was married to the love of her life Amando Garza. Hermela enjoyed gardening, cooking, and was a big Cubs fan.

She loved family gatherings especially during the holidays.

Hermela is survived by her children: Sergio (Elva) Garza, Victor (Perla) Garza, Blanca (Jose+) Carrera, Jose (Irma) Garza, Miguel (Susana) Garza. Grandchildren:

Luis (Nancy) Garza, Melanie Garza, Jeanette Garza, Miguel Jr.+ Garza, Evelyn Carrera, Jennifer Carrera, Anel Carrera, Isa Mari Garza, Daisy Garza, Victor Jr. Garza, Sergio Garza, Andrea Garza, Vicky Garza, Jackie Garza, and great grandchildren: Natalie, Michael, Elijah, Derek.

She is preceded in death by her husband, Amando and grandson Miguel Jr. Garza

A private service will be held Wednesday, September 16, 2020, at Marsh Funeral Home, Gurnee, Il.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in News Sun from Sep. 16 to Sep. 18, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
16
Service
Marsh Funeral Home
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Marsh Funeral Home
305 N Cemetery Rd
Gurnee, IL 60031
8473360127
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved