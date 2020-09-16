Hermela Garza de Garza went home to be with the Lord on Friday, September 11, 2020. She was born January 1, 1932, in Los Garza, Agualeguas , Nuevo Leon, Mexico and moved to Waukegan in 1972.



She was married to the love of her life Amando Garza. Hermela enjoyed gardening, cooking, and was a big Cubs fan.



She loved family gatherings especially during the holidays.



Hermela is survived by her children: Sergio (Elva) Garza, Victor (Perla) Garza, Blanca (Jose+) Carrera, Jose (Irma) Garza, Miguel (Susana) Garza. Grandchildren:



Luis (Nancy) Garza, Melanie Garza, Jeanette Garza, Miguel Jr.+ Garza, Evelyn Carrera, Jennifer Carrera, Anel Carrera, Isa Mari Garza, Daisy Garza, Victor Jr. Garza, Sergio Garza, Andrea Garza, Vicky Garza, Jackie Garza, and great grandchildren: Natalie, Michael, Elijah, Derek.



She is preceded in death by her husband, Amando and grandson Miguel Jr. Garza



A private service will be held Wednesday, September 16, 2020, at Marsh Funeral Home, Gurnee, Il.





To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store