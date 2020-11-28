Horace Kings (Horacio Reyes), cherished father, grandfather, brother, pastor, and friend was called to heaven on Friday, November 20, 2020, at Glenbrook Hospital in Glenview, IL.



Horace (Horacio) 80 of Waukegan, was born in Guatemala on August 13, 1940 to the late Jesus and Margarita (Soto) Reyes. On August 15, 1964 he married Rosa Chacon and together they would have 8 children born in Guatemala. As a Pharmacy Manager by profession and a practicing Pastor, in October 1980, he would move his entire family- all 8 children and wife to the United States as a calling to preach the word of God. Three years after arriving to the US they would have 1 additional surprise daughter after settling in Waukegan IL.



Horace (Horacio) was highly involved in serving God within the Spanish community and serving as an active church member and Christian Pastor during most of his life at many local churches- Christian Fellowship Church, Cordero de Dios (Calvary Temple) as well as out of his own home at times -a testament of his calling in being a man of God!



Horace is survived by his wife Rosa, his children; Loyda Santiago, Patricia (John) Madsen, Joshua (Marlin) Reyes, Lester (Claudia) Reyes, Amalia Harter, Lesly (Timothy) Poland, Isaac Reyes, Karen Lopez, and Becky (Luis) Valadez, 10 siblings, numerous grandchildren, great grandchildren and their families.



He was preceded in death by his parents, his sister Olimpia de Leon and his brother Jesus Reyes.



A funeral service will be held on Tuesday December 01, 2020 at Warren Funeral Home Cemetery & Mausolem, 1475 North Cemetery Rd.Gurnee, IL 60031. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions/donations may be made to the Vida Real Church Inc. 1912 85th St. Kenosha, WI 53143-6428 (ID#45-3534819).



In accordance with current State of Illinois mandates due to the Covid-19 pandemic, all guests will be required to wear a face mask at all times. There will be a maximum of 10 people allowed in the funeral home at a time and proper social distancing must be practiced. We thank you for your cooperation.



Warren Funeral Home and Cemetery is assisting the family.





