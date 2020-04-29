|
Idella Pope (Nordberg), 90, passed away on Monday, April 27, 2020.
Idella was born June 22, 1929 in Macomb, IL, the daughter of the late Howard and Dorothy Rexroat. She lived in Waukegan from 1955 – 1980 where she was a member of the Waukegan Community Players theater group. She also worked at the Antioch library, retiring in 1999. Idella enjoyed drawing and painting and was an avid crocheter.
She is survived by her children Laura Lusiak, Janice (Bernard) Lord, and Pamela (Nicholas) Siedlecki; grandchildren Miles, Rebecca, Heather, Kaitlin (Jordan), Erin, Katrina, Jessica (Magnum), Stacy, Kenneth, and Marek (Heidi); and great-grandchildren Ariel, Emma-Marie, Evan, Sawyer, Wesson, Ruger, William, Averie, Aiden, Reese, Anniston, and Corbin.
She was preceded in death by her daughter Julia Smith and by her brother Robert (Margery) Rexroat.
A celebration of life will take place at a later date. Funeral arrangements under the care of Ringa Funeral Home, Lake Villa
Published in the Lake County News Sun on Apr. 29, 2020