Idelle Lorraine (Buchholz) Dunlap, 92, beloved daughter, sister, wife, mother, aunt, and Grandma Del, was peacefully called in her sleep to her heavenly home on Sunday, July 26, 2020. There, she was joyously reunited with her husband of 50 years, Delos Wesley Dunlap; her parents, Edward and Irene Buchholz; several of her brothers and sisters; and many of her relatives and friends who preceded her in death.



She was born on October 25, 1927 in Ladysmith, Wisconsin, into a family of 12 children. She loved to share stories of her childhood on the family farm, playing in the hayloft, baking with her mom, making mudpies out of chicken eggs with her sisters, starting fires behind the pighouse and all the pranks they pulled on each other – a trait they inherited from their dad. As a teenager, she joined her sisters in Chicago, where she lived in a boarding house and the fun adventures and pranks continued.



She married Del on November 18, 1950 and after exploring several cities around the Midwest, Del's career as an over the road truck driver brought them to Zion, Illinois in 1964, where they would raise their 6 children. Idelle began working at Abbott Labs where she found her niche as an executive secretary. After retiring in 1988, they moved to the summer home they had built on Lake Jordan in Oxford, WI – a place the expanding family would come to lovingly know as "Up North". Everyone was welcome at Del & Del's place, especially their grandkids. Idelle showered everyone with her incredible cooking and baking, making Easter baskets, homemade cotton candy and even play-doh… there was always fun to be had. Boating was a family favorite, second only to the infamous golfcart, nightly bonfires, wagon rides down the hill, water balloons and of course, the occasional prank. It was here that Idelle hosted the 1st Buchholz family reunion, a tradition that brought extended family together for many years of love and laughter. Idelle returned to Gurnee in 2009 to be near her family.



Idelle is survived by her sister, Ivy Anderson, her two brothers, Charles Buchholz (Alice) and Dennis Buchholz (Lynn), and sister-in-law Dorothy Buchholz; six children, Steve Dunlap (Debbie), Cynthia Crnek (Nick), Brenda Tiani (Nick), Bradley Dunlap (Elizabeth), Becky Dunlap, and Sheila McMillin (Mike); eighteen grandchildren, Amy Fochs, Andrew Dunlap, Joseph Velez, Rachel Velez, Shawn Tiani, Nikki Barnash, Kim Dunlap Nagy, Bradley Dunlap II, Sarah Mondello, DJ Maida, Jenna Vanderspool, Cody Vanderspool, Cory McMillin, Tyler McMillin, Evan McMillin, Jasmine McMillin, Jessica McMillin and Cole McMillin; their spouses and partners; numerous nieces and nephews; and an ever-growing legacy of great-grandchildren.



Idelle made friends everywhere she went and those special bonds brought great joy. Her family wishes to thank the nurses, doctors and caregivers at Advocate Condell Infusion Center, her girlfriends at A Matter of Style in Grayslake, and the many friends and staff at Thomas Place who welcomed her, appreciated her great cooking and quick wit, and gave her a sense of community and belonging.



Visitation will be held on Friday, July 31, 2020, at Marsh Funeral Home, 305 Cemetery Drive, Gurnee, Illinois from 4:00 PM – 8:00 PM (masks required).



On Saturday, August 1, 2020 at 2:00 PM, Pastor Davies, of Lord of Glory Church, will conduct an outdoor, service at Oxford Village Cemetery in Oxford, Wisconsin, followed by internment.





