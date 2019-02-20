Ignatius 'Iggy' S. Hodnik, 92, peacefully passed away on Thursday, February 14, 2019 at his home in Waukegan surrounded by his loving family. He was the seventh of eight children born to Ignatius and Frances Hodnik on February 1, 1927. Like so many of the Greatest Generation, he was drafted into military service with the US Army on his 18th birthday near the end of WWII. Iggy held many factory jobs but retired from Waukegan Public works in the mid-90's. He faithfully attended mass at Mother of God Parish, later joining St. Anastasia where he was most recently a parishioner. He is survived by his wife Judith; his 3 children, Fred (Deb) Hodnik, Sue Hodnik, and Nancy (Gary) Orvis; step-daughter, Kristen (Ricky) Galla; 5 beloved grandchildren, Marco, Keri, Alicia, John, and Henry; 2 sisters, Victoria Zelenik and Marge Berzin; and many nieces and nephews who loved him. Visitation and Mass of Christian Burial will be on Friday, February 22, 2019 at St. Anastasia Church, 624 Douglas Ave, Waukegan, IL 60085. Visitation begins at 9:30AM, Mass begins at 11AM. Interment will follow at Ascension Cemetery in Libertyville. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to St. Anastasia School Scholarship Fund or Heartland Hospice Memorial Fund, 333 N Summit St, Toledo, OH 43699-0086. Arrangements have been entrusted to Gurnee Salata Funeral Home, 847-244-1155. Please read Iggy's full obituary at www.gurneesalata.com Published in the Lake County News Sun from Feb. 20 to Feb. 21, 2019