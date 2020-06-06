Ilene Schwarzbach, loving mother, grandmother and great-grandmother, age 88, passed away peacefully Friday, June 5, 2020. Ilene was born to Isabelle and Philip Volk of Chicago. A longtime resident of Highland Park since 1966; she and her husband, Marshall, moved to Highland Park with their four children and managed property throughout the community as Schwarzbach Realty. They owned and managed The Elm Townhouses and the Professional Arts Building, as well as other properties throughout the years, and considered her tenants as friends and family. Ilene loved her community. She was a long-time active member of numerous organizations including The Highland Park Women's Club, The Highland Park Garden Club, the Botanical Gardens, and The Art Museum. She was an avid painter particularly skilled in oil painting. She painted many portraits, landscapes, and exact replicas of paintings from the masters. Other hobbies include tennis, weekly exercise classes, and long walks with friends. Ilene was a kind, generous and loving friend to many, and a wonderful and beloved mother to her four children, and her numerous grandchildren and great grandchildren. She is survived by her children; Gayle (Steve) Kagen, Steven Schwarzbach, Kathy Stewart, James (Zoila) Schwarzbach, twelve grandchildren, Melissa Kagen (Matt Van Auken), Michael (Zainab) Kagen, Tom (Jessica) Kagen, Stephane Kagen, Jessica (Nate Lundgren), Madeline (Michael Gottlieb), Benton Stewart, Connor Stewart, Joseph Schwarzbach, Michael Schwarzbach, Kenneth Schwarzbach, Isabelle Schwarzbach, seven great grandchildren, and her dear cousin Jim (Dianne) Meltreger. She was preceded in death by her husband Marshall, her sister Lorrie (Marvin Lavin), and her parents Isabelle and Philip Volk. The family will be receiving friends and family on Saturday, June 13th 2020 from 4pm to sundown, and will observe Shiva at sundown, at the Schwarzbach home in Highland Park. Due to COVID 19 precautions, please be mindful and wear a protective mask when visiting. For information please contact Kelley & Spalding Funeral Home at 847-831-4260 or www.kelleyspaldingfuneralhome.com
Published in News Sun on Jun. 6, 2020.