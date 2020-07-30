Inez May Struna, 90, of Zion, IL, passed away peacefully on July 28, 2020. She was born September 8, 1929 in Waukegan, IL to Joseph Edward and Gladys Irene Hicks and lived in the area her whole life; she attended Waukegan High School. In 1950 she married Albert "Albie" Struna and together they raised five children. She worked at Victory Memorial Hospital on the OB floor where she truly enjoyed helping all the mothers and babies. She later retired from Nosco, Inc. Inez was a member of First United Methodist Church in Waukegan. Inez was a beautiful painter and was a wonderful mother, grandmother and great-grandmother. She was a winter Texan for 25 years. She had a feisty outgoing personality. She was a lot of fun to be around and had a great sense of humor. Inez is survived by her children, Patricia (Edward) Grissom, Michael (Anita) Struna, Linda (Art) Shanks, and Donald (Connie) Struna; grandchildren, Angie (Jim) Dorr, Kelly Strutz, Keith Grissom, Jennifer Grissom, Joseph Struna, Crystal Struna, Daniel Struna, Shania Shanks, and Ella Shanks; five great-grandchildren; and a host of nieces, nephews, grandnieces and grandnephews; and close sister-in-law. She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Albie in 1982; daughter, Diana Stanley; grandsons, Christopher Stanley and John Stanley; and brother, Ronald Hicks. A small service will be held for the family. Condolences can be made at www.congdonfuneralhome.com
