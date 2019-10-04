Lake County News Sun Obituaries
|
Services
Bradshaw & Range Funeral Home PC
2513 Dugdale Road
Waukegan, IL 60085
847 662 3553
Visitation
Saturday, Oct. 5, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Ebenezer Missionary Baptist Church
3109 Gilead Avenue
Zion, IL
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Oct. 5, 2019
11:00 AM
Ebenezer Missionary Baptist Church
3109 Gilead Avenue
Zion, IL
Inez Wiggins


1934 - 2019
Inez Wiggins Obituary
Inez H. Wiggins, "Madea", age 84, of Zion, IL, passed away on September 28, 2019 at the Vista Medical Center East, Waukegan, IL.

She was born in Coatopa, AL on December 29, 1934.

Inez is survived by her husband, Preston Wiggins, 5 daughters, 2 sisters and a host of grandchildren and other relatives and friends.

A Celebration of Her Life Service will be held at 11:00 A.M., Saturday, October 5, 2019 at Ebenezer Missionary Baptist Church, 3109 Gilead Avenue, Zion, IL, Pastor John McBride, Officiating. Interment will be at Mt. Olivet Memorial Park Cemetery, Zion, IL. Visitation will begin at 10:00 A.M. Arrangements by Bradshaw & Range Funeral Home, 2513 W. Dugdale Road, Waukegan, IL 847-662-3553. Please sign guestbook at www.bradshaw-range.com
Published in the Lake County News Sun on Oct. 4, 2019
