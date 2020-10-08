1/1
Irene Christophersen
Irene Joyce (Anderson) Christophersen was born April 28, 1931 in Zion, IL on the family farm. When she was 5, she met Sydney in kindergarten, her life- long love and dear husband for 67 ½ years. They were married April 7, 1951 during the Korean War. Irene followed Sydney up and down the eastern seaboard, and made many Navy bases her home. In 1977, Irene began working at the University of IL College of Medicine Family Clinic. She was soon promoted to business manager and gave nearly 24 years of service. Irene was a talented cook, baker, and very hospitable host who welcomed countless friends into her longtime home in Rockton, IL. Syd and Irene worked tirelessly in their gardens feeding and sharing thousands of tomatoes, apples, and vegetables. Irene faithfully served at her local church in Beloit, WI and influenced many lives for the Gospel. As a young girl, Irene understood that Ephesians 2:8-9 meant that she could be saved by grace with simple faith in Jesus Christ. This is a gift from God, as Irene accepted Jesus as her Savior and knew Heaven was her eternal home. Irene also was marked by complete devotion and endless love to Syd. Irene died peacefully with family near on October 3, 2020 after a recent diagnosis of a brain tumor. She was 89 ½ year's old. Irene is survived by her sister Rachel Richardson, brother Donald Anderson, 3 daughters, Darene (Greg) Campbell, Debbie (Steve) Gee, and Diane Wiebe, 6 grandchildren and their spouses, 4 great grandchildren, and many beloved nieces and nephews. Those who preceded her in death include her parents, husband Sydney, brother Wesley Anderson, daughter Denise Kae, son-in-law Keith Wiebe and infant twin Wiebe grandchildren. A visitation service will be held at Congdon's Funeral home in Zion, IL on Friday Oct 9th from 5-7 pm. The funeral service will be held at the Christ Community Church on Sat Oct 10th at 11 am, viewing at 10 am. Interment will follow at Mt. Olivet in Zion, IL. She will be missed by many and loved always by her daughters. Please visit the online guest book at www.congdonfuneralhome.com.



Published in News Sun on Oct. 8, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
9
Visitation
05:00 - 07:00 PM
Congdon & Company Funeral Directors Ltd
OCT
10
Viewing
10:00 - 11:00 AM
Christ Community Church
OCT
10
Funeral service
11:00 AM
Christ Community Church
