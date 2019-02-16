Irene E. Lubeck, 91, formerly of Waukegan and North Chicago, passed away on February 10, 2019, at Grande Prairie Assisted Living, in Pleasant Prairie, Wisconsin where she had been a resident for the past two years. Irene was born on August 22, 1927, to Dujo and Petronella (Cernich) Babich. Irene grew up on 10th Street in Waukegan. She graduated from Waukegan High School. She married Henry Lubeck in 1948 at Mother of God Church. Together they owned and operated the Golden Spoon Restaurant on Grand Ave in Waukegan. Irene ran a beauty salon & later, continued to be a hair dresser for friends. Hank and Irene were active in the Knights of Columbus #731, Rygiel's Social Club, Nicks Social Club and Holy Rosary and Mother of God Churches. Among her passions, she loved to square dance and was astonishingly lucky in bingo. She lived by the motto, "If you don't have anything good to say, then don't say anything." In her humor, when saying goodbye, she would reply, "See you around because I know you're not square, Haaaa!"Irene is survived by her loving family of 4 children: Mike (Karen), Larry (Lynne), James, Nancy (Jim) Christian, 6 grandchildren: Brent (Michele) Lubeck, Christopher (Kristy) Lubeck, Stephanie (Jerry) Hickman, Jimmy Abear, Steve Lubeck, and Jay Christian, and 5 great-grandchildren: Emersen, Quinn, Nina, Luke, and Leo.In addition to her parents, Irene was preceded in death by her 3 sisters Anne Guenther, Jeannie Katalinich and Rose Ogrin and 1 brother Mike Babich, as well as her loving husband of 42 years Henry "Hank" Lubeck in 1990.Hank and Irene had a great life together surrounded by a community of good friends and relatives. She enjoyed so many good times and her infectious laugh and bright smile will be missed by all who knew her.In death there is sadness, but there is also great joy. We are lucky to have someone in our life that makes saying goodbye so hard.Her family wishes to thank the Grande Prairie Assisted Living and Hospice Alliance for their loving care.Services and burial will be private. Published in the Lake County News Sun on Feb. 16, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary