Irene May Hook, 99 of Gurnee, passed away peacefully at her home on Saturday, February 9, 2019 with family by her side.Irene was born on August 15, 1919 to the late Henry and Minnie (Nauta) Postman in Kenosha, Wisconsin. On May 23, 1944 she married Chester Hook in Kenosha. Chester preceded her in death on March 18, 2009.Irene is survived by her sons, Craig (Linda) Hook of Wadsworth, IL, David (Patricia) Hook of Wadsworth, IL, Steven Hook of Longmont, CO, and Bradley (Thomas) Hook of Ivanhoe, IL; her grandchildren, Heather Hook, Tiffany (Todd) VandeZande, Kendra (Joseph) Arnold, Karie (Troy) Lother, Ashley Hook, and Aspen (Matt) Keel; her great grandchildren, Riah VandeZande, Brynn VandeZande, Trevor Arnold, Tanner Arnold, Tayler Lother, Ty Lother, Rose Keel, Madelyn Keel, and Elsa Hook; and her Special Caregiver for many years, Theresa Baj Jankowski.Irene was preceded in death by her husband of 68 years Chester, her parents and her sisters, Marce, Verna, and Henrietta.Irene shared her husband's love for antique cars, and with him, was active in the Waukegan and North Shore Chapters of the Antique Automobile Club of America. She worked many years at the "Hello Dolly" shop in Waukegan and Libertyville. Irene also enjoyed baking, decorating, antiques, neighborhood coffee klatsches, family gatherings, and a good joke. Inurnment will be private at Warren Cemetery.Warren Funeral Home is assisting the family. Published in the Lake County News Sun on Feb. 28, 2019