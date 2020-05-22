Irene M. Saffell, 98, of Park City, IL, formerly of North Chicago, IL, peacefully passed away on May 8, 2020 at home surrounded by her family. She was born in August of 1921 in North Chicago, IL to Joseph and Helen (née Salata) Pasiewicz.



She met her husband Wilbert Saffell at Great Lakes Naval Hospital. They married in 1952 at Holy Rosary Church in North Chicago, IL. They were married 68 years. Wilbert passed away shortly after Irene on May 10, 2020.



Irene was a WWII US Army veteran. She retired from Great Lakes Naval Hospital after 28 years of service.



She was a parishioner of Most Blessed Trinity and attended Mass at Queen of Peace Church in North Chicago. She belonged to the Apostleship of Prayer, Rosary Society, and St. Elizabeth Club. She enjoyed crocheting and spending time with her family.



She is survived by her children, Martin Saffell of Lansing, MI, Christine Saffell of Gurnee, IL, Lauretta Saffell of Gurnee IL, and Robert (Cynthia) Saffell of Zion, IL; and grandchildren, Alex, Andrew, and Megan Saffell of Zion, IL.



She is preceded in death by her parents and her three brothers, Chester (Bernice), Edward (Mary), and Casimer (Ethel) Pasiewicz.



Interment will take place privately at Fort Sheridan National Cemetery on June 12th, 2020. Arrangements have been entrusted to Gurnee Salata Funeral Home, 847-244-1155.





