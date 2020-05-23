Chrissy and family

Please accept my heartfelt condolences on the passing of your parents. Your Mom was friends with my Mom and were in the same spiritual groups. She also crocheted hats and scarfs and my mom would send them to St Joseph Indian School in South Dakota. So very kind and generous of your Mom. She was always nice to me. May your parents rest in heavenly peace.

Sincerely Jan



Jan Pochila Cencula

Friend