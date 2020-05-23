Irene M. Saffell, 98, of Park City, IL, formerly of North Chicago, IL, peacefully passed away on May 8, 2020 at home surrounded by her family. Her husband of 68 years, Wilbert Saffell, passed away shortly after her on May 10. She is survived by her children, Martin Saffell, Christine Saffell, and Robert (Cynthia) Saffell; and grandchildren, Alex, Andrew, and Megan. She is preceded in death by her parents, Joseph and Helen (née Salata) Pasiewicz; and brothers, Chester (Bernice), Edward (Mary), and Casimer (Ethel) Pasiewicz. Interment will take place privately at Fort Sheridan National Cemetery on June 12. Irene's complete obituary can be viewed www.gurneesalatafh.com. For information call, 847-244-1155.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in News Sun from May 23 to May 25, 2020.