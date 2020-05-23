Irene Saffell
1921 - 2020
Irene M. Saffell, 98, of Park City, IL, formerly of North Chicago, IL, peacefully passed away on May 8, 2020 at home surrounded by her family. Her husband of 68 years, Wilbert Saffell, passed away shortly after her on May 10. She is survived by her children, Martin Saffell, Christine Saffell, and Robert (Cynthia) Saffell; and grandchildren, Alex, Andrew, and Megan. She is preceded in death by her parents, Joseph and Helen (née Salata) Pasiewicz; and brothers, Chester (Bernice), Edward (Mary), and Casimer (Ethel) Pasiewicz. Interment will take place privately at Fort Sheridan National Cemetery on June 12. Irene's complete obituary can be viewed www.gurneesalatafh.com. For information call, 847-244-1155.


Published in News Sun from May 23 to May 25, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Gurnee Salata Funeral Home
4190 Old Grand Ave
Gurnee, IL 60031
(847) 244-1155
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

May 22, 2020
To Irene's family, we wish you peace knowing your Mother is now pain free at last. Your memories will comfort you as you grieve for the loss of both Mother and Father. May God bless each of you.
Marilynn Slappy
Friend
May 21, 2020
Chrissy and family
Please accept my heartfelt condolences on the passing of your parents. Your Mom was friends with my Mom and were in the same spiritual groups. She also crocheted hats and scarfs and my mom would send them to St Joseph Indian School in South Dakota. So very kind and generous of your Mom. She was always nice to me. May your parents rest in heavenly peace.
Sincerely Jan
Jan Pochila Cencula
Friend
