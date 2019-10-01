|
|
It is with great sadness that our family shares the 9/14/19 passing of our very courageous Irma after her 3rd battle with cancer. She was a gift to us and an amazing soul. We are comforted to know that she was loved by so many. She was born in 1939 to Christina and John Urh, and grew up with siblings Raymond and Evie who now reside in WA. Irma was always a Lake County resident and maintained life-long friendships she treasured. She graduated from Waukegan HS in 1957 and worked at OMC until she retired as an executive assistant. She was very proud to be the mother of her daughter Dawn Jordan Monfardini, and 2 sons, Keith Jordan (and daughter-in-law Kimberly) and Chris Jordan though sadly Chris preceded her in death. In 1980 she happily married Raymond Siensa and they shared a loving and inseparable life until his death in 2016. Family was everything to Irma and she loved all her nieces, nephews and the extended family around her. Her greatest joy occurred in April 2001 when she became a grandmother to her 4 grandchildren all at once, Nick & Julia Monfardini and Kira & Alia Jordan. Irma was a beloved wife, mother, grandmother, sister, aunt, cousin and friend with a special gift for making our world a better place. We are blessed to have had her and she will always be with us.
Celebration of mass will be held 10:30 a.m. on Saturday October 26th at St. Patrick Church, 991 S. Waukegan Rd, Lake Forest, Illinois, followed by a Celebration of Life for all friends and family, location TBA. In honor of Irma contributions may be made to Stand Up to Cancer in lieu of flowers, https://standuptocancer.org/
Published in the Lake County News Sun from Oct. 1 to Oct. 10, 2019