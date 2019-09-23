Home

Marsh Funeral Home
305 N Cemetery Rd
Gurnee, IL 60031
(847) 336-0127
Visitation
Tuesday, Sep. 24, 2019
5:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Marsh Funeral Home
305 N Cemetery Rd
Gurnee, IL 60031
View Map
Funeral service
Wednesday, Sep. 25, 2019
10:00 AM
Most Blessed Trinity Parish
450 Keller Ave
Waukegan, IL
View Map
Irma Hernandez Perez


1933 - 2019
Irma Hernandez Perez Obituary
Irma Hernandez Perez, 86, passed away peacefully in her home September 19, 2019 surrounded by her family. She was preceded in death by her husband of over 50 years, Victor C. Perez. She is survived by her six children; Elena (Kurt) Lenz, Victor (Tonya) Perez Jr., Sandra Leticia (Ruben) Sanchez, Marcos (Adrienne) Perez, Irma (John) Jarvis and Raul (Imelda) Perez; sixteen grandchildren and ten great grandchildren whom she loved fiercely.

She was born in Sombreretillo, N.L. Mexico on May 29, 1933. She came to the U.S. when she married her husband Victor C. Perez in 1956. She worked for National Press for 10 years, before she decided to concentrate exclusively on her family. She became a U.S. Citizen and always loved this country. She loved animals and often fed the neighborhood cats, birds, squirrels, raccoons, skunks and groundhogs besides taking care of her two adopted dogs, Dash and Guapo. Visitation will be on Tuesday, September 24th at Marsh Funeral Home, 305 N. Cemetery Rd., Gurnee, IL from 5:00-8:00pm. Funeral service is Wednesday, September 25th at Most Blessed Trinity Parish, 450 Keller Ave, Waukegan, IL at 10:00am. Interment at Ascension Cemetery, 1920 Buckley Rd., Libertyville, IL 60048 to follow. We'd like to thank the Advocate Hospice Care Workers for their care and support.
Published in the Lake County News Sun from Sept. 23 to Sept. 24, 2019
