Irvin J. 'Irv' Boppart Sr., 83, of North Chicago, IL passed away on April 2, 2020. He was born on September 26, 1936 in Richmond, IL and grew up in McHenry County before moving to North Chicago in 1962. He was a longtime parishioner of Mother of God Church in Waukegan and currently a parishioner of Queen of Peace Church/Most Blessed Trinity Parish in North Chicago. His faith and the life of the Church were most important to Irv. He served as an ordained Deacon in the Church for over forty years. There are many people who felt their faith was strengthened and many received valuable counsel as a result of his ministry. Irv was a graduate of Loras College in Dubuque, IA and began his working career as an educator in the local grade schools. Since he enjoyed working with his hands though, he went on to work in building maintenance at First Midwest Bank and later at Gurnee Mills.
He is survived by his children; Irvin Jr. and Tony of North Chicago, Cathy (Dan) of Wasilla, AK and Tim (Gwen) of Grayslake, IL and also three grandchildren; Christina, Jeremia and Jacqueline and two great grandchildren; Rayne and Jeremia Jr. in addition to two brothers; Loren and Gene and three sisters; Marilyn, Phyllis, and Betty. He was preceded in death by his wife Rebecca in 1997 and his parents John and Clara Boppart. A Memorial Mass will be held at a later date due to pandemic restrictions. A private Christian burial will be at Ascension Cemetery in Libertyville. Arrangements entrusted to Bradley Funeral Home. Please sign our online guestbook; www.bradleyfhnorthchicago.com
Published in the Lake County News Sun on Apr. 18, 2020