J. Fred Jeffries Jr., passed on November 15, 2020. He was born in Union, SC to parents J. Fred Jeffries Sr and Elizabeth Garner Jeffries on July 23, 1925. He attended public schools in SC and graduated from Union High School. He received a B.S. in Chemistry from the University of SC and began working as a textile chemist at the Union Woolen Mill.



He received a Master's Degree in Organic Chemistry from the University of NC and moved to Waukegan, IL where he worked at Abbott Laboratories in Research Organic Chemist department for 25 years.



After he left Abbott Labs., he worked for Amersham/Searle where he helped bring to market a radioactive biological diagnostic in vivo clot detection.



Mr. Jeffries was a long-time member of several chemical societies - namely the American Association of Clinical Society of Nuclear Medicine and the American Association of Clinical Chemists.



He was married to Emma LeMaster in 1949 and they had four daughters: Sara Solem (Chris); Jennifer; Sheila; and Robin Ames (Reverend Patrick). Their 5 grandchildren are Brian and Elizabeth Solem; Major Angela Ames Petersen, twins Alexandra Ames and Emily Ames Ghattas; and 2 great grandchildren McKenzie and Benjamin Petersen.



Fred and Emma belonged to First United Methodist Church for 60+ years. He has held several positions - Director of the English Handbell Choir, Chairman of Evangelism and Staff Committee and the Free Meal co-ordination; volunteer and library assistance. He enjoyed 20+ years singing with the Waukegan Swedish Glee Club. They square danced with Buoys and Belles for many years, loved tennis, sailing, dancing and playing several musical instruments.



He was preceded in death by his wife Emma in 2013.



A memorial service will be planned at a future date.





