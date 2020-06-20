Jack Albert Deagon, age 94, a resident of Vernon Hills, passed away on Monday, June 15, 2020 at Condell Hospital in Libertyville. He was born in Chicago on January 11, 1926 to Lawrence and May (nee Jeffry) Deagon.
Jack was an avid reader, loved to hunt, fish and golf. He was a great joke teller and always had a smile on his face. He was a World War II Navy veteran and retired from AMI after 36 years.
He is survived by his wife, Joyce, whom he married 74 years ago on April 2, 1948 in Indiana; his children, Lawrence (Susan) of California, Kathleen of Grayslake, and Lauren of Mundelein; 9 grandchildren; 13 great grandchildren; and 1 niece. He was preceded in death by his parents.
Private family services will be held. All arrangements were entrusted to Strang Funeral Chapel & Crematorium, 410 E. Belvidere Road, Grayslake, IL 60030. For more information please contact (847)223-8122 or log onto www.strangfuneral.org.
Published in News Sun on Jun. 20, 2020.