Visitation for Jack A. Henderson, 89 is from 9 AM to 12 PM (noon) on Wednesday April 17, 2019 at St. Paul the Apostle Catholic Church 6401 Gages Lake Rd., Gurnee, IL. Funeral mass will begin at 12 PM. Interment Ascension Cemetery.He was born March 28, 1930 in Kenosha, WI and died Thursday April 11, 2019 at Advocate Condell Medical Center in Libertyville.Jack was a Korean War Veteran having served in the US Navy. He participated in the Honor Flight in April of 2018. Jack was a retired Lieutenant from the North Chicago Fire Department and retired as Fire Chief from Abbott Labs in North Chicago.He is survived by his wife Marion (nee Deinlein), his children Doug (Jill) Henderson, Greg (Jane) Henderson, Jeff (Beth) Henderson, Tina (Mike) Burke, 10 grandchildren and 2 great grandchildren. In lieu of flowers memorials to The Honor Flight Network at www.honorflight.org or masses appreciated for Jack at St. Paul The Apostle Catholic Church. For information visit www.kristanfuneralhome.com or call 847-566-8020.
Published in the Lake County News Sun on Apr. 15, 2019